Could Nevada authorize a state lottery?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada lawmakers are looking at amending the state constitution to include a state lottery.

The Silver State is currently one of five states that doesn't have a state lottery, and it was written into law when Nevada became a state in 1864.

But that could change.

Assemblyman Cameron "C.H." Miller proposed an amendment Thursday that would repeal that ban with revenue from the lottery going to youth mental health programs.

He cited a UNLV study showing Nevada is last in the nation when it comes to overall mental health rankings.

The Primm Valley Lotto Store generated $13 million in revenue in 2009. At the time, the store told us many of those sales were from Nevada residents.

Miller said dedicating the revenue to funding for youth mental health is a "common sense solution that will help the many Nevada youth who are battling mental health challenges. It is time to fully invest in Nevadans and pass this constitutional amendment."

The Culinary Union is also supporting the measure, saying they look forward to working with Assemblyman Miller on the effort. In a statement, the group said a sustainable investment in youth mental health is good public policy that is long overdue, and implementing a State Lottery would allow Nevada to address an "ongoing and urgent public health crisis."