Are splash pads a waste of Southern Nevada's water? Water authority addresses concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With temperatures heating up in Las Vegas, you and the family might be thinking about going to one of the free splash pads around the valley.

But as Lake Mead drops to historic lows and southern Nevada battles a water shortage, some are now concerned those water parks are becoming a waste.

Bronson Mack with the Southern Nevada Water Authority put the concerns to rest and explained that all of the water used at the splash pads is recycled.

“The water that gets used here at the splash pad all goes down the drain and everything that goes down the drain ends up at a wastewater treatment facility," Mack said. "That wastewater gets treated to an extremely high standard and returned back to Lake Mead."

The same goes for all of the water used in households. Mack said the only water that isn’t re-purposed is the water used for landscaping.

“Anything that goes down the drain and makes its way to the wastewater treatment plants goes through a multi-phase treatment process. All of that cleans that water to an extremely high standard,” Mack said.

Every day, on average, more than 200 million gallons of water are treated and returned back to Lake Mead.

To conserve water, Mack said it's important to limit the number of times we water our grass and plants outside. The Water Authority will pay $3 for every square foot of grass replaced on property.

