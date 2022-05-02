City of Las Vegas opens park splash pads for the summer season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kids in Las Vegas can cool off this summer at one of the city's many free water play areas, or splash pads. The city announced park splash pads are officially open for the season, starting on Monday.

💦 City of Las Vegas splash pads are now open! Here's the full list: https://t.co/bW82OmSzuD.



💦 Henderson splash pads have been open since April, here's the rundown: https://t.co/xtfqoR786k pic.twitter.com/SmWjqqTcFV — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) May 2, 2022

Splash pads are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The locations include a newly installed water play area to Bruce Trent Park in Summerlin, city officials said.

Here's where you can find a splash pad near you:



All American Park (1551 S. Buffalo Drive)

Alyn Beck Memorial Park (9220 Brent Lane)

Angel Park (241 S. Durango Drive)

Baker Park (1010 E. St. Louis Ave.)

Bill Briare Park (650 N. Tenaya Way)

Bob Baskin Park (2801 W. Oakey Blvd.)

Centennial Hills Park (7101 N. Buffalo Drive)

Douglas A. Selby Park (1293 N. Sandhill Road)

East Las Vegas Family Park (4480 E. Washington Ave.)

Estelle Neal Park (6075 Rebecca Road)

Gary Dexter Park (800 Upland Blvd.)

Gilcrease Brothers Park (10011 Gilcrease Ave.)

Justice Myron E. Leavitt and Jaycee Community Park (2100 E. St. Louis Ave.)

Kianga Isoke Palacio Park at Doolittle Complex (951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.)

Lorenzi Park (3333 W. Washington Ave.)

Patriot Community Park (4050 Thom Blvd.)

Rainbow Family Park (7151 W. Oakey Blvd.)

Raptor Play Park in Thunderbird Family Sports Complex (6075 N. Durango Drive)

Rotary Park (901 Hinson St.)

Sunny Springs Park (7620 Golden Talon Ave.)

Stupak Park (300 W. Boston Ave. – currently being repaired)

Teton Trails (7850 N. Bradley Road)

Trigono Hills Park (3805 Cliff Shadows Parkway)

West Charleston Lions/Essex Park (600 Essex Circle)

Winding Trails Park (7250 N. Fort Apache Road)

Woofter Family Park (1600 Rock Springs Drive)

The City of Henderson opened its park splash pads in April. They're open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, through Oct. 31.

Splash pads can be found at the following Henderson parks:

