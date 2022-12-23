Southern Nevada Salvation Army needs help filling up their red kettles to meet goal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Filling the red kettle this year has been a major challenge. Salvation Army's iconic Christmas campaign is struggling to meet its fundraising goal as inflation and the cost of living continues to go up.

Anita Murray has been collecting donations for the last six years and she says every cent goes a long way. She has sat in all elements, rain, and shine, ringing a bell every day for nearly two months in hopes it encourages people to donate.

"You're helping people that need help, people don't have money for food, and they don't have money for Christmas," Murray said.

This year Murray says the red kettles are emptier than normal during a holiday season when inflation is taking a toll on families.

“It's been a while since a lot of people pass me by, and some people they don't even say anything," said Murray.

Murray had been sitting in front of the Bass Pro Shop near the Silverton for an hour and didn’t receive a single donation when she says a kind act from one family brought a smile to her face.

"It makes my heart feel great and sometimes I get tears in my eyes because it's a very important time of year," said Murray.

Amber Quezada, lives in the valley and says times are tough and they are only getting harder, but she says there is someone out there who may be struggling more.

"We have been in a place where we have needed help before, and people have helped us so if we have a little bit to help, we will," said Quezada.

Ryan Bearchell, Salvation Army Captain tells us its families like the Quezadas help those most in need in our community. With just two days left, Bearchell hopes more people can contribute. As of Thursday, they're at about 40% of their $500,000 goal, something they have never seen before.

"More of a challenge for people, with inflation gas prices and putting food on our own tables, it’s definitely been a bit of a hit this year," said Bearchell.

If you see a red kettle, Carlos Quezada encourages you to do your part this holiday season.

"Christmas is always about family, you're always spending time with family, and you always want to show each other that you care about each other and this is one way of doing it," said Quezada.