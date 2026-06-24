LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple public safety agencies in Southern Nevada have secured millions of dollars in federal funding to support first responders and improve public safety in our area.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan breaks down where that funding is set to go:

Southern Nevada public safety agencies secure millions in funding to support community needs

Rep. Susie Lee held a roundtable this week with those agencies to discuss where those federal funds need to be allocated to keep up with the demands of a community with more than two million residents and the other millions of tourists who come to Las Vegas every year.

"Southern Nevada is unique because, you know, while we have 2.5 million residents here, we also have a lot of tourists and we have a lot of special events, probably more than any other community in the country," Lee said. "So, [we're] making sure that we're fighting for funding that represents and reflects the type of demand that they have."

Here's a breakdown of where that federal funding is going:



Nearly $9 million for RTC to replace and upgrade buses and modernize security at operational facilities

$1+ million for LVMPD's Air Support Section

$1+ million for Clark County Fire Department upgrades to the emergency notification, communication, and information management systems at the South Site Emergency Operations Center

Nearly $7 million to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and Clark County Fire Department to support firefighter recruitment and retention

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Brian O'Neal says that funding will go toward the recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters, specifically to provide a force that's able to respond to emergencies in rural areas.

"The urban Clark County Fire Department cannot respond an hour away to respond to calls that are emergencies, and so we need to have the people there that are trained and equipped and ready to respond," O'Neal said. "That is the way to keep those communities safe, is having that prepared and engaged response team that can go out there and handle emergencies."

O'Neal says they're already utilizing that funding, identifying volunteer firefighters, scheduling trainings and starting to provide more PPE to those in service.

Rep. Lee said all of the public safety agencies at Monday's roundtable wanted to ensure that they have the type of investments they need now, so they can continue to be ready to serve the community in the future.