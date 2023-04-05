Southern Nevada now has highest number of potentially lethal fungus cases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new report shows that Southern Nevada has the highest number of cases of a potentially lethal fungus in the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Nevada had a total of 384 cases of Candida Auris just last year.

We spoke to UNLV epidemiologist Brian Labus who said the fungus spreads easily and can infect wounds, ears, and the bloodstream.

"This is the type of infection that happens in hospitalized patients," Labus said. "It is something we see in people who are already vulnerable because of the condition that they are in, having surgery, times when their immune system is down. When they are exposed to this on top of that, they get a serious infection."

For healthy people, Labus said the impact on our health isn't as significant when we're exposed.

Even though 384 cases have been diagnosed in Nevada over the past year, Labus said it shouldn't be alarming.

"It is something that we have to pay attention to the infection prevention in those facilities," Labus said. "But our numbers also go up when there is an outbreak because you start looking for it more."

The Southern Nevada Water Authority is also taking matters into its own hands.

Microbiologist Daniel Gerrity said they're testing wastewater from seven different sewers throughout the valley for the pathogen of this fungus.

Gerrity said this data gives health experts a better idea of how much of this superbug we have in the valley.

"We were able to find Candida Auris in all the sewer sheds in Southern Nevada."

He added the agency is working with public health officials in Utah, Arizona, and Delaware to help them with their waterwater surveillance and prevent an outbreak like the one we have here in Southern Nevada.