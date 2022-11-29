Fungal infection in local hospitals raises concerns for families and medical experts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local doctors are on high alert over a fungus that is causing serious infections. Hospitals are seeing an influx of patients ranging from the flu, RSV, and COVID.

Medical experts are calling it a superbug, it is a fungal infection, that doctors are seeing more and more of here in the valley. Arlene Saucedo's two children recently had the flu and she had to take them to the hospital, that's when she first heard about this fungus.

"It is very concerning; I would want to go through any else again like what we recently went through," Saucedo said.

The proper name is Candida Auris, the CDC says it is a drug-resistant germ that spreads in healthcare facilities and can cause serious infection. Doctors say there has been an increase in cases here in the valley.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services says statewide there are 774 cases of superbug as of November 18 and more than 600 are here in Clark County.

Dr. Marc Kahn, the Dean of the School of Medicine at UNLV, says the rare germ can spread through contact with infected patients and through contaminated surfaces.

“Patients that get this infection tend to be those hospitalized for a period of time and tend to be those who have intravenous lines and breathing tubes and tubes in their urinary bladder, etc.,” Dr. Kahn said.

Statewide there have been 63 deaths so far this year. Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center have reported the greatest number of cases of the fungus at more than 120. A Sunrise spokesperson says they have once again increased cleaning practices and infection prevention measures. For Arlene and her family, she says all she wants is for people to be more cautious.

“I just hope that people take more precautions, and they keep doing what we have been doing for the last few months,” Saucedo said.

Dr. Choi says don't let this fungal infection scare you away from going to or visiting someone in the hospital. He says the likelihood of picking any type of illness at a hospital is not high, but it is important to take safety precautions.