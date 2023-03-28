People in Clark County diagnosed with antimicrobial-resistant fungus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada is one of six states in the nation with the highest number of deadly infectious fungus cases. Now, a dangerous fungus is starting to infect people across southern Nevada.

We spoke to a Las Vegas native, Robert Conway, who is a cab driver in the valley.

He says he knows the valley has seen it all from COVID-19 to Monkeypox, and now an antimicrobial-resistant fungus called Candida Auris.

"You're concerned and it's always in the back of my head, so it's not going to change my lifestyle or whatever I do," Conway said.

While it may not be alarming for long-time Las Vegas resident, Conway says the rapid increase in cases in Nevada is shocking.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reported statewide that there were 774 cases previously reported in November of 2022.

But this month, the Centers for Disease Control reports more than 1,100 in our state. That represents an increase of over 40%.

University Medical Center Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Shadaba Asad explains unlike COVID-19, the infection targets mostly the immunocompromised.

"This is not an infection that someone who is sitting in their home is going to acquire. This is going to be an individual who will either be admitted to a hospital or live in a skilled nursing facility."

When asked if this infection poses a threat to the community of Las Vegas, Asad said, "Any emerging multi-drug resistant organism is always of concern to our healthcare professionals."

Here in Clark County, from 2021 to 2023, the CDC reports Sunrise Hospital has the most cases, reporting 192, followed by Kindred Hospital at 136, and Valley Hospital at 112.

Chief Medical Officer at Sunrise Hospital Dr. Steven Merta says they are using advanced technology to try and shut it down.

"We are the largest acute care facility, so our patients really are critically ill. C-Auris, if you are healthy and if you have a good system, your body will be able to manage."

But still, the fungus is appearing among non-hospital patients in Clark County. Dr. Merta explains why southern Nevada is seeing so many cases.

"If you look for something you will find it, so I think we were very astute in looking for that bug, number 2 we are an international destination, we have patients, 42 million visitors a year to the Las Vegas market."