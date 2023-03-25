Health officials ask doctors to stay on alert as Candida Auris cases rise in the state

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A life-threatening fungus known as Candida Auris is spreading across the US and health experts in the state are on high alert after a rise in cases.

According to reports from the CDC, Candida Auris has been around for years, but recently the fungus has become resistant to antibiotics causing many to believe that's why we're seeing a recent spike in cases, especially here in Nevada where the state appears in red as a hot zone.

"I'm worried," said a Las Vegas resident.

"Well I had Coronavirus, all my shots, and vaccinations but we have to be careful because everyone comes here," said another resident.

Many southern Nevada residents tell Channel 13 they're worried after hearing about the deadly fungus rapidly spreading in hospitals across the country.

"That scares me, I have health issues," said one Las Vegas resident.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted a map of the United States with cases. In 2021, Nevada had only 24 clinical cases compared to the latest data showing 384 cases and growing in the state.

"In hospitals, candida yeast infections are most commonly seen because also one the things that facilitate it in people is when people have taken lots of antibiotics, so they have lowered the good bacteria that we have on our skin or in our intestines and then things have the opportunity to grow like candida," said Dr. David Berger, Wholistic Pediatrics and family care.

Back in November, The Nevada Department of Human Resources reported there were 292 cases in the state. Local Physician Dr. Daliah Wachs says the fungus appears on the skin and causes fever and chills. She says the fungus is mostly a threat to hospital patients, but won't necessarily affect the average healthy person.

"The key to anything is to try to stay out of the hospital. The more we can get people to stay out of the hospital, the better it is. Unfortunately, the hospital can be a place where you come down with things or you can come more vulnerable," said Dr. Daliah Wachs.

As cases are rising, health officials are investigating more and they're asking doctors to stay on alert.