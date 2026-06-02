Southern Nevada Health District identifies areas of public health to prioritize over next five years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New data released by the Southern Nevada Health District is outlining the need to prioritize certain areas of public health to improve healthcare across Clark County for the next five years.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan has more on the health district's findings and how it's planning to improve those areas of concern:

Southern Nevada Health District identifies areas of public health to prioritize over next 5 years

The Community Health Improvement Plan, also known as "CHIP," is the result of a more than yearlong collaboration between over 200 community members, healthcare partners and local organizations. The plan identified four areas of public health for Southern Nevada to prioritize between now and 2031.

Those areas are:



Public health funding

Substance Use

Chronic Disease

Access to care

Access to care focuses on making sure people can obtain affordable, timely and culturally appropriate medical, mental health and preventative services.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the percentage of adults in Clark County with health insurance coverage was lower than the state and national percentages in 2023.

When it comes to chronic disease, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services identified that the prevalence of hypertension in Clark County was slightly higher than in all of Nevada.

And substance use, something we've covered extensively, has continued to increase in the Valley. Clark County saw more than 800 overdose deaths in 2024.

Carmen Hua with the Southern Nevada Health District says these findings will ultimately help them continue to improve these areas of concern and connect locals with the resources and services they need.

"We're definitely just continuously improving our community. So, that is our goal, just to ensure that, you know, this community-driven plan continues to flow and work with us," Hua said. "This whole report is live and available, and our next step is just to include putting these strategies into action.

"We'll track our progress on the website and continue the collaboration with our partners to improve Southern Nevada's health. So, this is a living plan that evolves with our communities, and it will be monitored and tracked over time."

You can see that entire improvement plan and find resources and services that matter to you if you need them here.