LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local nonprofits and officials are raising awareness at a community-wide event and resource fair happening Monday.

Data from the Southern Nevada Health District shows that fentanyl-involved overdose deaths increased nearly 700% among Clark County residents between 2018 and 2024.

That same data shows that fentanyl-involved overdose death rates in Clark County increased by more than 76% between November of 2024 and October of 2025.

Denise Charles, chief program officer at St. Jude's Ranch for Children, and 14-year-old Levi Schaner, founder of the nonprofit Fent Prevent, are two of thousands of Nevadans who have lost someone to a fentanyl overdose.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan spoke with both of them to learn more about their goal with events like these:

Local nonprofits set to raise awareness about fentanyl-related overdoses at community event

"A few years ago, my cousin passed away after an accidental fentanyl overdose, and his loss shattered our family," Schaner said. "I was never the same."

"I lost two young people to fentanyl, so to me, it touches home," Charles said.

A year ago, Nevada was one of only two states who was still seeing increases in overdose deaths. But at SNHD’s State of Public Health earlier this month, officials say we're beginning to see the numbers trend in the right direction.

"One of our collaborations involved trying to bring down overdose deaths in our community," said District Health Officer Cassius Lockett.

Lockett added that they exceeded their goal, distributing 212,000 naloxone kits in Southern Nevada last year.

"That’s why you saw compared from 2024 to 2025, a 23% reduction in overdose deaths," Lockett said.

But, he says, and Denise and Levi would agree, that there is still work to be done.

"Really focusing on how to help a young person and education and prevention and awareness, I think those are the pathways we need to help young people and even families in the community that may be struggling with substances," Charles said.

"If we can get teens aware of this problem and then educated, then it’s prevention in action," Schaner said. "If I can save one life, then Eli’s story truly matters."

Levi and Denise will be at Monday night's community awareness and resource fair event, along with several other organizations. Speakers will include representatives from:



Pact Coalition

City of Henderson

St. Jude's Ranch for Children

The Wellness Box Foundation

Reps & Steps Nonprofit

Fent Prevent Nonprofit

It's happening at the Bottega Exchange from 5 to 7 p.m. It is free and open to students, families and all community members.