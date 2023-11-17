‘So far, so good’: Las Vegas Strip employees weigh in on commute to work during F1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the hot topics ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix was transportation for thousands of hospitality workers on the Las Vegas Strip.

County officials questioned if the plans in place would be effective once events were underway.

Nearly four miles of hospitality workers’ daily commute will be closed off for nine hours a day on November 16th, 17th and 18th. Nearly 4,300 convention center parking spaces will be available to employees who work inside the race circuit. Employees can then park and ride into the Strip on the monorail or an RTC bus.

Employees heading into work on Thursday night told Channel 13 they planned ahead and left for work several hours before their scheduled shifts but were pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to access the monorail station at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“It normally takes 15 minutes to get to the convention center from my house. Now, I’m leaving 2 hours early. Everybody was curious about how we were going to get here,” said Yolanda Sharp, an employee at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

“Traffic is pretty harsh for us, especially the workers on the Strip. Tomorrow, it could be more harsh and then Saturday, forget it,” said Rico Figueroa, an employee at Casino Royale.