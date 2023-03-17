Smith Center celebrates 1,000th Broadway performance on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday will make a big night for The Smith Center.

The City of Las Vegas said the venue will host its 1,000th performance as the cast from Disney's Frozen takes the stage.,

Shout out to the @SmithCenterLV! 😊



Today we're shining a big stage spotlight on the performing arts center because it's celebrating its 1,000th broadway performance! 🎉



The Smith Center first opened its doors in March 2012. 🎭 pic.twitter.com/DGJRd582IV — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 17, 2023

Stars of the stage and screen performed on opening night. Some of those names included Neil Patrick Harris, Jennifer Hudson, Willie Nelson, Martina McBride, Carole King, John Fogerty, and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

However, the pandemic seriously threatened this Las Vegas jewel.

The Smith Center said due to public health and safety guidelines during the pandemic, over 450 performances had to be canceled which equaled more than $40 million in lost revenue.

In May 2020, president and CEO Myron Martin told Channel 13 it was heartbreaking for manny theater fans in the valley.

"As a nonprofit that relies heavily on ticket sales, this is a serious financial setback," Martin said. "We are working hard to significantly cut operational expenses but going dark is still costly."

In July 2022, Martin told Channel 13 their donors helped save the theater from shutting down for good.

"We benefitted from something called the Shutter Venues grants which allowed us to re-hire our people, prepare, sanitize and welcome guests."

Since then, The Smith Center has been back in action hosting many performances on not only Broadway shows but also the Las Vegas Philharmonic, and other performances at Myron's club, across from Reynolds Hall.

Last month, The Smith Center announced the 2022-2023 Broadway lineup. Eight shows will coming to the valley including Les Miserables, Ain't Too Proud, Chicago, Funny Girl, Come From Away, Girl From The North Country, and Peter Pan.

You can find more information on tickets for those shows here.