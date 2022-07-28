The Smith Center broadway season returns, after 'hit hard' during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After being hit hard during the pandemic, the Smith Center's new Broadway season will be the biggest yet.

The performing arts theater will be celebrating its 10 year anniversary this year, and they are opening up and telling their story.

“The Smith Center was in the top ten venues in the world, which we never even dreamed of," said Myron Martin, CEO and President of the Smith Center. "And then the pandemic hit, and everything stopped.”

The pandemic was rough for the theater, its performers and audience, Martin said.

He says it took the belief from their donors to save the theater from shutting down for good.

“We benefited from something called the Shutter Venues grants," Mar"which allowed us to re-hire our people, prepare, sanitize and welcome guests.”

For performers like Clint Holmes, who's been with the center since its beginning, says he felt like he was stripped away from his home.

“It was so difficult because we as entertainers cant entertain,” said Holmes.

The opening night for "The Prom" musical will be August 2. For more information, click here.