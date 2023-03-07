'Frozen' coming to The Smith Center this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Disney is coming to the valley as Frozen stops by the Smith Center.

The musical version of the hit movie features an expanded score with a dozen new numbers.

The show will start its 10-day run on Wednesday with tickets starting at $34.

The Smith Center will also offer a sensory inclusive performance on Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m.

The performance will be modified to address sensory sensitivities for people who have different conditions like autism, ADD/ADHD, PTSD, and dementia.

There will also be ASL tickets available for this performance.

The Smith Center also wants to remind ticket buyers their website is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances. If you buy tickets from a ticket broker or any third-party, the Smith Center said they are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and won't be able to contact ticket buyers if there are any updates before their selected performance.