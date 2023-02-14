Watch Now
Bringing Broadway to Las Vegas: The Smith Center announces 2023-24 lineup

Posted at 3:45 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 18:45:50-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Smith Center is continuing to bring the best and brightest shows from "the Great White Way" here to the valley. They're announcing the Broadway shows that will be stopping by for the 2023-24 season.

There will be eight shows in next season's lineup starting off with Beetlejuice in August. Other shows include Les Miserables, Ain't Too Proud, Chicago, Funny Girl, Come From Away, Girl From The North Country, and Peter Pan.

Smith Center Broadway Season 2023-2024

The shows have won a combined 20 Tony awards, 16 Drama Desk Awards, and 11 Laurence Olivier Awards.

