Sky-high fuel prices continue to impact food, trucking companies in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You might feel a pinch in your wallet at the pump — but those rising fuel costs might also contribute to a higher grocery bill for Las Vegas consumers.

Channel 13 talked price changes with a local trucking company and food supply store to learn more how high fuel prices are affecting them.

Diesel costs on the rise

AAA is reporting the national average price for a gallon of gas has gone up 30 cents this week alone, rising to $4.39 — here in Nevada, our statewide average as of Friday is still above $5, at $5.15.

Fuel prices have been the talk of the town for weeks now, as all of us across Las Vegas are feeling the pain at the pump — you may remember on March 31, we spoke to locals in the Northwest valley about how they were navigating the spike in gas prices and finding the best deals.

Just over a month later things have only gotten worse at the pump, not just in the Northwest, but all over the valley.

According to AAA, on March 31 our average gas price in Clark County was $4.98 per gallon — as of May 1, we're at $5.21.

It's not just gas, though: our average diesel price right now is $6.18 per gallon, according to AAA.

That's what brought us to Premium Trucking — a locally owned trucking company specializing in convention freight and nationwide shipping — where they tell us this spike in fuel prices is really hitting them hard.

Kathy Hartz, Premium Trucking's Logistics Manager, showed Channel 13's Guy Tannenbaum around their warehouse near Tropicana and Boulder Highway in East Las Vegas, and told us she's been with the company for four years.

WATCH | Sky-high fuel prices continue to impact locals, trucking companies in Las Vegas

Sky-high fuel prices continue to impact locals, trucking companies in Las Vegas

"Have you ever had a situation with fuel like this, in your four years?" we asked Kathy.

"No, not as bad as this," she responded. "We have to raise our prices to compensate for some of the fuel — if not, we'll lose money."

Kathy tells us they've done other work arounds, too, like trying to add more freight onto their trucks and reducing the amount of stops drivers have to make on their routes.

Premium Trucking also purchased their own diesel tank that holds more than a thousand gallons — a direct result of the spike in fuel prices, which Kathy says is hitting their drivers, too.

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"I have one of my drivers who lives in Pahrump, and he actually has to stay here a couple times a week — he sleeps in his truck, just because of the gas prices," Kathy told us.

Pickup truck drivers like Northwest valley local Tom Bolander are also feeling the diesel pinch.

"It's disheartening," Tom told me. "The only time I've seen prices this high are when I've gone to California."

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We met Tom at the Sinclair at Cheyenne and Fort Apache, which is where we found some of the cheapest fuel in the Northwest valley a month ago — We wanted to go back on Friday to check where their prices stand now.

At $4.79 per gallon for gas, prices at the Sinclair still 40 cents cheaper than our valley-wide average, but it's 20 cents more expensive than when I was there at the end of March.

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"I have noticed that this location is cheaper," Tom said. "I'm lucky that it's very close to my home."

Back at Premium Trucking, Kathy Hartz tells Channel 13 that business is pretty good, despite everything, but they are noticing things slowing down a bit industry-wide with trucking companies.

"I know a lot of companies are charging a fuel surcharge now," she said. "We've talked about it, but we haven't done it yet," Kathy replied. "I mean, if [fuel] prices continue [to be high], we might have to."

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As we look ahead to May, daily commuters and local trucking companies alike are telling us all they can do is hope that some relief at the pump is on the way here in the Valley.

Stores experience diesel expense trickle down

As inflation concerns grow, some Las Vegas businesses are already seeing changes in how customers are spending — and preparing for what could come next.

Channel 13's Alyssa Bethencourt caught up with West Best Foods, a local food supplier that's been feeding Las Vegas for decades.

Originally, West Best Foods only catered to hotels and restaurants, but during the pandemic, they opened their doors to the public for the first time to help families stretch their dollar.

Now, with inflation concerns rising again, they're seeing a familiar pattern — and doing what they can to get ahead of the shift.

WATCH | How rising fuel prices are affecting food costs in Las Vegas

How rising fuel prices are affecting food costs in Las Vegas

"We bought an additional freezer just to be able to stock up on any good buys that we could get our hands on so we don't have to increase our cost," West Best Foods controller Anje Campisi said.

But economists say the ripple effect starts lowering long before food hits the shelf. We spoke with Nicholas Irwin, an associate professor of Economics at UNLV, to learn more.

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"How does that produce get from the farm? It comes on a truck," Irwin said. "Trucks need diesel fuel, that's gonna eventually have to filter in through higher prices."

As fuel remains expensive, that impact touches nearly everything Las Vegas residents buy — and it's a trend that may soon become even more noticeable for consumers.

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"We're seeing those higher prices at the gas pumps. It's only a matter of time until we start to see those higher prices in the grocery stores," Irwin said.

"I'm feeling the vibes from six years ago," Campisi said. "Everybody is kind of worried, if there's anything we can do to help them, I'm always willing."

With uncertainty ahead, it seems both businesses and consumers are bracing for what comes next.

Have you experienced sticker shock at the grocery store or the pump recently? We want to hear from you. Contact us at ktnv.com/letstalk, or by clicking on the banner below.