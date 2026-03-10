LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Across the country, airports are seeing unusually long lines amid a partial shutdown of the federal government. Delays stretch from coast to coast, including right here in Las Vegas.

Baiza Charnet flew into Las Vegas from Atlanta and says his trip has been one delay after another.

WATCH: Abel Garcia and Tricia discuss long lines at Harry Reid International Airport and the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program

Shutdown strains TSA staffing as Las Vegas heads into spring break travel season

"TSA was very busy today in the Atlanta international airport," Charnet said. "We got stuck on the tarmac for about an hour-and-a-half because of some sort of mechanical issue."

Mechanical hiccups aren't unusual for commercial flights, but add slower TSA screenings, and travel times are adding up. At Harry Reid International Airport, Monday morning brought wait times of about 20 minutes for department passengers. Charnet says it was a close call for him in Atlanta.

"Oh, yeah, I waited 45 minutes exactly," Charnet said. "I was really close to not making my flight, so I was watching the clock."

With the Department of Homeland Security funding stalled since mid-February, TSA staff around the nation are working, but no longer getting paid — some calling out of work as a result.

A spokesperson for Harry Reid International Airport sent Channel 13 a statement, which reads in part:

"Currently, operations are normal at Harry Reid International Airport. The Clark County Department of Aviation is monitoring the situation and communicates with our federal partners that operate here at LAS."

As we approach a busy travel time with spring break coming up, airport officials encourage travelers to arrive early and frequently check their flight status for any updates.

While the government shutdown is having an effect on airports, the U.S. State Department continues to update its travel advisory map.

If you're planning a trip outside the U.S. this year and are concerned about safety, you might want to consider the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, also known as STEP.

When you sign up, you'll receive alerts from U.S. embassies and consulates around the world about potential issues in the country you're visiting.

Those updates can include security warnings, demonstrations, health concerns, severe weather and natural disasters.

The program also allows embassy officials to contact you or your emergency contact if something happens while you're overseas.

You can sign up for the program on the State Department's website at travel.state.gov.