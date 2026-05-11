'She was our anchor': Ruby Duncan's granddaughters speak to community activist's legacy in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As they prepare to lay her to rest, two of Ruby Duncan's granddaughters are sitting down with Channel 13 to talk about their beloved grandmother's impact in Las Vegas.

I got a chance to speak recently with Niani Jones and Brittney Phillips to discuss how they want their grandmother's legacy to be honored after the longtime advocate for Nevadans in need passed away April 26 at the age of 93.

The two cousins tell me their earliest memories with their grandmother are when she'd babysit them and take them with her to work, whether it was at Operation Life, the nonprofit Ruby Duncan helped found that brought essential resources to the Historic Westside, or out in the community, encouraging people to vote.

"We were always hanging out with her. She kept us on her hip," Niani Jones said.

"It seemed that she really wanted to instill that love of activism and public service in you guys," I remarked.

"Absolutely, she drilled that in us. The funny thing is that while she was Ruby Duncan the activist and in the community and all of that, when she came through that front door, she peeled off Ruby Duncan the activist and she became Ruby Duncan the grandmother," Jones replied.

Phillips fondly recalled one of Duncan's recent birthday dinners. After blowing out the candles on her cake, Duncan gave a speech. But instead of wishing for something for herself on her birthday, she gave an inspirational speech to her family, wishing for their happiness and unity. Phillips said that's just the kind of person she was — selfless and family-first.

"She is our anchor. She held us completely down," Phillips said.

Jones said her grandmother had a way of making you feel like you could do anything.

"She would be back in her bedroom and she would say, 'Niani, Niani, come here,' and she always knew how to motivate people to do anything. And so I would go back in the room and she'd say, 'You know, when you grow up, I just want you to know that you can be anything you wanna be. You'd be the best, if you become a judge, you'd be the best judge out there.' And she'd go down these different professions. And then she'd get to the very end and she'd say, 'If you want to be a maid, you'd be the best maid out there. Now go make up grandma's bed!' And I'd make up that bed with everything I had," Jones said, laughing.

It's that signature, witty charm and sense of humor that she'll also be remembered for by those who knew her best.

"It's like her signature, that laugh," Jones said.

"She was a smiler. I don't care what she was going through. I don't care what was happening in her life. She would smile," Jones went on to say.

That effervescent spirit was evident; she'd even wear that beaming smile as she marched down the Las Vegas Strip decades ago, advocating for welfare rights. The journey was intense and the fight was tough, but Duncan never let it take her joy.

"It's funny because even in all her granddaughters, we all have her laugh. We all have that charisma and that charm that she had," Jones said.

While Jones and Phillips have, of course, always known their grandmother was special and impactful, the extent of that impact still surprises them as condolences pour in. The sheer number of lives she's touched amazes them, they said.

"I found out I have a lot of extended family now," Jones said, laughing. "A lot of 'Oh, your grandmother was like a mother to me,' or 'She was like an auntie to me.' A lot of that. I've gotten a lot of 'She helped me. I didn't have housing. She helped me with my education,'" Jones said.

Phillips said her grandmother made everyone feel like family.

"You were going to be her child, no matter what. She takes you into her arms and she will guide you," Phillips said.

The two say they haven't quite had the chance to process their grandmother's passing, but they know how they'd like her to be honored. They say the best way to keep her memory alive is to continue fighting for what she fought for.

"What I'd like to see is people still fighting for what needs to be fought for for the less fortunate — for those who need more medical, more food, more education, pour into the community the way she did," Phillips said.

If you'd like to celebrate the life and legacy of Ruby Duncan, Channel 13 has also learned details about the funeral services.

The viewing will be held Friday, May 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Second Baptist Church in the Historic Westside. The main funeral service and celebration of life is happening Saturday, May 23, starting at 10 a.m. at the same church. Duncan's family tells us the public is welcome to come to both and honor Ruby's remarkable life.

