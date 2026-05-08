Celebration of life set for Ruby Duncan, a longtime advocate for Nevadans in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned details about a viewing and celebration of life to honor the late Ruby Duncan. The longtime advocate for Nevadans in need passed away April 26 at the age of 93.

The viewing will be held Friday, May 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Second Baptist Church. The main funeral service and celebration of life is happening Saturday, May 23, starting at 10 a.m. at the same church. Duncan's granddaughter Niani Jones tells us the public is welcome to come to both and celebrate Ruby's remarkable life.

It's fitting that the services are being held at a church in the Historic Westside in Las Vegas. Duncan was pivotal in bringing essential resources and aid to the historically Black neighborhood, like Operation Life, a nonprofit that provided a library, daycare, health clinic, and job training to the underserved community there.

Decades ago, Ruby Duncan helped lead marches on the Las Vegas Strip to advocate for welfare rights. An elementary school has been named in her honor, as well as a street in UnCommons.

You can read more of our reporting about her legacy and impact by clicking on the links below:



WATCH | Anjali Patel reports on Ruby Duncan's lasting impact on Southern Nevada:

How Ruby Duncan's legacy still impacts Nevadans today

I got a chance to sit down with two of her granddaughters recently to talk about her passing and how they'd like their grandmother to be honored. Tune in to Good Morning Las Vegas on Monday, May 11 for that story.