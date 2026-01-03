Seniors left without heat or hot water for days after gas shutoff at Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seniors at a Las Vegas apartment complex say they have been living without heat, hot water or working stoves for nearly a week after gas service was shut off, leaving them struggling to adapt during the coldest days of winter.

More than two dozen residents at Dr. Paul Meacham Senior Community Apartments on Windmill Lane gathered Friday morning to speak out about conditions they describe as impossible to live with. The gas for the entire complex was shut off Dec. 28, according to residents.

"No hot water. Stove doesn't work," said Georgia Harvey, a resident who demonstrated how she has been forced to heat water in the microwave for basic needs.

Harvey showed how she fills containers with water, heats them one at a time in the microwave, then carries the heavy containers to the bathroom for bathing.

"This is heavy; I have issues," Harvey said. "That's the only thing we have to wash with."

When residents contacted Southwest Gas about the outage, they were told about a gas line issue requiring new piping. However, residents say no one from management has explained when the service will be restored.

"Crickets. Have not heard a word from them," Harvey said. "No one came to help."

The complex is owned by Global Property Management Group, Inc. Channel 13 attempted to reach the company by email and received no response. When we showed up to the on-site office to ask about the issue, no one answered.

Crews were observed working on a gas line at the property, but workers said they could not provide a timeline for repairs.

Residents say they are asking for answers, accountability and heat as they continue to endure the conditions that began during the final days of 2025.

