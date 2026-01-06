Gas service restored for local seniors who contacted Channel 13 after being left in the cold

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local seniors who reached out to Channel 13 after their gas service was unexpectedly shut off tell us they now have access to heat and hot water again.

Senior reporter Alyssa Bethencourt visited the Dr. Paul Meacham Senior Apartments on Friday, where she was met by more than two dozen residents eager to voice their concerns.

WATCH: Alyssa Bethencourt hears from local seniors about their fight to get answers

Seniors left without heat or hot water for days after gas shutoff at Las Vegas complex

They told us they'd gone without heat, hot water or working stoves since Dec. 28 and just wanted some answers from their apartment complex management. Georgia Harvey showed us how she heated water to bathe by putting a container of water in her microwave.

"This is heavy; I have issues," Harvey said. "That's the only thing we have to wash with."

On Monday, residents reached out to say their gas service has been restored. As of Monday afternoon, we still have not received a response from their property manager, Global Property Management Group, Inc.

Southwest Gas did respond to our questions about this issue, sending Channel 13 a statement that reads in part:

On December 29th, Southwest Gas responded to a leak on a customer-owned gas line near Windmill Ln. that has impacted natural gas service to an apartment complex, which serves approximately 57 units.





The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is our top priority. Our crews conducted a leak survey and confirmed Southwest Gas infrastructure is fully operational; however, as a precaution, natural gas service was turned off to ensure the area remains safe while the property owner coordinates the necessary repairs. We recognize the disruption this situation has caused for residents and appreciate their patience.

A Southwest Gas spokesperson also wanted to remind locals how to recognize signs of a natural gas leak. Those indicators include:



a distinct sulfur-like odor, similar to rotten eggs (even if it's faint or momentary)

an unusual hissing or roaring sound coming from the ground or appliance

blowing dirt, bubbling water or discolored plants or grass near natural gas infrastructure or pipeline markers

If you see, hear or smell signs of a gas leak, Southwest Gas says you should leave the area immediately, then call 911 and Southwest Gas at 1-877-860-6020.

