Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem awards bonus checks for select Harry Reid TSA agents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem awarded TSA agents at Harry Reid International Airport bonus checks for their service during the government shutdown.

On Saturday, she held a press conference recognizing a select number of TSA agents with bonus checks. Noem also announced the Department of Homeland Security will be investing over $1 billion in new technology and new advancements in security systems at security checkpoints in airports across the country.

WATCH: Kristi Noem holds press conference at Harry Reid International Airport

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announces bonus checks for select Harry Reid TSA agents

"It is not only our responsibility to keep travelers safe but to make sure that we're getting them to their locations and to their destinations safely, on time and efficiently," said Noem.

Last week, Noem awarded $10,000 bonuses to TSA officers at Logan International Airport in Boston.

Selected TSA employees will receive a $10,000 bonus.

“President Trump and I are giving a $10,000 bonus to exemplary TSA officers across our nation who went above and beyond their performance. Thank you to the men and women of TSA," said Noem.

