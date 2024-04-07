Second dump site containing Las Vegas pet remains found in Utah desert

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of pets from Las Vegas have been found in the Utah desert, sparking outrage among their owners who had entrusted their remains to First Call Pet Cremation in Las Vegas. Channel 13 has been closely monitoring this story for months, seeking answers for families like Adrienne Chaing's.

Chaing, whose dog Hailey passed away in September, expressed her frustration.

"I'm just very angry. I don't know where she is. She could still be in his freezer and I wish he would just tell people," Chaing said. "He can't get it done."

The investigation began six months ago when 25 bags of animal remains were found in the Utah desert, all traced back to First Call Pet Cremation, which is owned by Rick Senninger. Charges were filed against a Utah woman named McKenzie Frei, who officials say was contracted by Senninger to cremate the Las Vegas pets.

Recently, another dump site was discovered north of Veyo, Utah, with around 40 animals believed to have been dumped by Frei. Sgt. Lucas Alfred of the Washington County Sheriff's Department expressed hope that this discovery would be the last.

Senninger, in a Zoom interview without showing his face, blamed Frei for the situation.

"The public has a right to be disappointed in me. But the culprit, the one that has caused all of this, the reason there are still pets in a freezer, the reason that not everybody got the answers, their pet back, is because of McKenzie Frei," he told me.

Senninger announced the indefinite closure of First Call Pet Cremation, leaving many pet owners like Adrienne Chaing wondering if they will ever get closure for their beloved pets. Chaing expressed her hope that other families will not suffer the same fate and that they will find better luck in similar situations.

The fate of the remaining pets in Senninger's possession remains uncertain, leaving many families in limbo, hoping for answers and closure.