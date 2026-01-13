LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Locals living in a Summerlin neighborhood on Hope Mills Drive near Town Center Drive and Twain Avenue describe this area as quiet and safe.

From what I saw Monday night, the community is engaged with each other. Nearly 100 people were out, including families and dog walkers.

However, this neighborhood has now turned into the scene of a burglary investigation.

Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted a video to its X social media account showing the moments after they say a man jumped over a backyard wall in that residential community on Hope Mills Drive.

🚨 WE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING A BURGLARY SUSPECT 🚨



Last week, we asked for help and as of this afternoon, the suspect has not been identified.



In video surveillance from this incident, the suspect can be heard inside the residence saying “Metro” (as in Metro Police).



We’re… pic.twitter.com/DX1ZPvfISO — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 12, 2026

The video shows the man breaking into the home through a rear sliding glass door. He then enters the home, goes up the stairs, stays up there for some time, then leaves.

Metro Police say that burglary happened on Dec. 29 around 8:35 a.m., and they say the suspect is still on the loose.

Police describe the suspect as a black man between 20 and 25 wearing a light gray beanie, a multicolored green camouflage hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

I spoke to several members of the community who say they're shaken up after seeing this video.

Search for burglar of Summerlin home continues as neighbors' concerns grow

“It’s pretty scary, not something you want to happen in your own house, so it’s unfortunate it happened to someone else, and hopefully we can catch that guy," said Akshay Daulat, who lives near the home burglarized.

I asked Aizxeley Corea, who walks the park often across the street from the home burglarized, what it's like seeing the suspect still on the loose more than two weeks later.

“That’s pretty scary," Corea said.

The two of them, Akshay and Aizxeley, walk Gardens Park weekly, but say they're already taking extra precautions due to the burglary happening so close by.

“I think I want to be with someone else and never alone," Corea said.

This may not be the only sighting of the man since Dec. 29, though.

One local told me about 3 1/2 miles away, they saw a man who fit this same description in their own backyard last week.

While they didn't have any video showing the possible sighting, they do claim he may have gone through other neighbors' yards as well.

While there is no video proof of the man going through their yards, I did check Metro Police crime maps and saw a burglary was reported in the same area this local claimed to have seen the man, on the same day as the possible sighting.

I reached out to Metro Police to confirm if this was the same person. They did not respond to that question as of Monday night.

However, in an earlier email conversation I had with Metro Police on Monday, they told me, "The suspect is still outstanding, and there is no update in the case at this time."

Akshay tells me he just hopes the man gets caught.

Metro Police is urging anyone with information on this man to contact them. These neighbors also tell me they just hope this man can be caught before he causes any more damage and fear.