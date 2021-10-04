Las Vegas area school staff worried after 'Slap A Teacher' TikTok challenge circulates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "Slap A Teacher" TikTok challenge is circulating everywhere on social media.

The challenge requires a student to approach their teacher, slap them and run away. All of it has to be captured on video and posted on social media in order for it to count.

“These kinds of things astonish me. I don't understand the reasoning behind it and it hurts me. It hurts my heart,” said Autumn Tampa, a teacher with the Clark County School District.

Tampa has worked with the school district for 22 years. She said in that time she’s basically seen it all and nothing really comes as a surprise, but this year is different.

“I'm really quite upset about it because I think that children are very impressionable. This looks to me like the worst year I’ve ever seen,” Tampa said.

In September, students took part in the "Devious Licks" challenge. From soap dispensers ripped off of walls to toilet paper taken from restrooms, the trend made its way across Las Vegas and beyond.

According to a list that’s been circulating online, different TikTok challenges have been created for each month. In October, it’s "Slap A Teacher." Other months’ challenges range from “mess up school signs” and “ “kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school.”

“The TikTok challenges have been being done and it is causing a lot of damage and wreaking a lot of havoc. I know some teachers are just fed up,” Tampa said.

Some teachers and staff members have dismissed the trends as kids just being kids, but Tampa believes it needs to be addressed.

“Parents should be paying more attention to what their children are doing and hold them accountable for their actions also,” Tampa said.

A spokesperson for TikTok said dangerous content is not allowed on the platform.

“We are hearing of offline teen dares being suggested as future challenges and want to be crystal clear: dangerous challenges and illegal behavior are not allowed on our platform and will be removed.”

Tampa said that CCSD has not commented or sent out any warnings about this new challenge.