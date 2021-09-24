"Devious Licks” challenge closes many Vegas area school’s restrooms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Campus bathrooms at many schools throughout the Las Vegas valley are shut down. A TikTok challenge known as “Devious Licks” is forcing many schools in the valley to change their restroom policies in the middle of a pandemic. Videos have shown students bragging about stealing and ripping items off the bathroom walls.

Kristy Higgins middle schooler told her that her school only has had one hallway open for students to use the restroom. The challenge on TikTok has led students to steal and destroy soap and paper towel dispensers, mirrors, and toilet paper holders. As a result of this, schools have locked their bathrooms to avoid more damage.

“She would miss an entire lunch period, or an entire break period, or would be tardy to class, so instead she has to wait to get to class and ask the teacher if she can get a pass to go to the bathroom and miss what is happening in class,” Higgins said.

The Principal at Palo Verde High School said all four restrooms upstairs are locked during lunchtime because they don't have supervision. The six restrooms on the lower level have remained open. Higgins said her daughter’s school middle school has been without soap dispensers for a couple of days.

“Support our staff and our teachers right because this is their work environment that becomes a negative place, this is the place our children are supposed to come and learn, and it becomes not a safe place when they are destroying everywhere they look,” said Higgins.

She said this year is hard enough for teachers and students in the school district and there is no need to add unacceptable behavior on top of it.

“We are already short-staffed we don’t need someone to stand outside of the bathroom because our kids can’t do what is right,” Higgins said.

A Clark County school district spokesperson said because of the social media challenge, schools have changed their bathroom policies. The district said the schools are providing an adequate number of restrooms to all students at this time.