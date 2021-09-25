Middle schooler turns negative TikTok challenge into something positive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A TikTok challenge known as “Devious Licks” has forced many schools in the valley to close their restrooms in the middle of a pandemic. Anthony Saville Middle School got their soap and paper towel dispensers destroyed, but a student and her friends have stepped up to give back.

Alexis Higgins is a sixth-grader at Saville Middle School, and she has been having a difficult time washing her hands at her school. Higgins said some days there was soap, other days the soap dispensers were gone. She said it’s because of the TikTok trending challenge known as “Devious Licks”. The videos show students bragging about stealing and ripping items off the bathroom walls, but Higgins has done something about it after watching a TikTok challenge, known as “Angelic Yields”, videos that show and encourage positive action.

“I thought that would help by giving to the school instead of taking from the school,” said Higgins.

After Higgins and her friends collected about $20, they went to her mom, Kristy Higgins, for help to buy soap, lotion, and some feminine products. Kristy used the money of her own to get enough for all the restrooms.

“It can go viral like the negative trends do so that way kids can bring kindness into each and every one of our schools and make them a nice place they want to be at instead of a negative, destructive place,” Kristy said.

Friday morning Alexis and her friends asked for permission to place the baskets filled with these items in the restrooms. She said students and staff at Saville Middle School were overwhelmed with the support.

“If you care for it, then that means that they can keep it open cause they have been locking them because they are destroying them, but by showing we are keeping the girl's bathroom clean they didn’t lock any bathrooms in the girl's area,” Higgins said.

Alexis filmed a TikTok in her school’s restroom to promote positivity among their social media platforms. The video she made was a lot different than what is being shown in the “Devious Licks” challenge.

It is a new trend Alexis and her friends are trying to make viral to bring positivity into their school environment.

“It makes me feel very happy because all my friends are saying how good of a job you did to show positivity to our school,” Higgins said.