NV Energy issues alert to customers regarding recent scams

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy says it has learned that a person or persons are falsely identifying themselves as employees of the company and calling both business and residential customers, making deceptive threats about their electric service as well as demanding immediate payment, often via MoneyPak card or Zelle.

The company says the number that will appear on your phone also may falsely represent itself as NV Energy.

NV Energy reminds customers that it does not call customers to demand immediate payment for any reason.

Customers who may be at risk of having their power disconnected because of nonpayment will receive a 10-day notice on their NV Energy bill and a 48-hour notice via U.S. Mail.

NV Energy does not accept payments via Zelle, MoneyPak or Venmo.

If customers receive a call asking for immediate payment, they should refuse and call local law enforcement or NV Energy if they have additional questions.

NV Energy customers may also report the scam via nvenergy.com/scams and check their account at nvenergy.com/myaccount.

