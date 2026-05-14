Routine walk turns deadly: Southwest valley neighbors rethink safety after fatal robbery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 75-year-old woman was shot and killed during what was supposed to be a routine morning walk in southwest Las Vegas, and the man accused of her death is behind bars without bail.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett spoke to neighbors to hear how they are handling this shock to their community:

Routine walk turns deadly: Locals rethink safety after deadly robbery

Investigators say Hester Johnson was shot and killed Tuesday morning during an apparent robbery while walking with her sister near Flamingo Road and Fort Apache Road.

Police say 24-year-old Devion Teague attempted to rob Johnson and shot and killed her.

"From our initial investigation, we don't believe that the person knowed him at the time," said Lt. Robert Price with the Homicide investigations at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Teague is being held without bail.

A growing memorial has formed at the site where Johnson was killed. The shooting has put residents in the surrounding southwest neighborhood on edge as they consider how to safely return to their daily routines.

Summer Bontrager said she has lived in the southwest neighborhood for several years. She gets off work late and still has to walk her dog, Melo.

"I get off work usually at 9 p.m., so like 9 p.m. and after, normally, which, yeah, it's a little spooky and scary," Bontrager said.

Women who walk in the area say they are staying vigilant.

"I just always check behind me," one woman said.

"I'm always aware and conscientious of what's going on around me is like my best bet," Bontrager said.

Despite the shooting, Bontrager said her daily routine remains largely unchanged.

"It doesn't change what I do every day. If anything, like, especially since it's nice out, I know more people are going to be outside, so I feel a little safer," Bontrager said.

The Clark County Parks and Recreation Department has issued safety suggestions for residents walking at night:

Stay aware of your surroundings.

Walk in well-lit areas.

Avoid walking alone.

Do not confront people who may be breaking the law. Instead, call police.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

