Police: Suspect 'almost immediately' shot woman on morning walk during attempted robbery in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned new details from an arrest report for the suspect accused of fatally shooting an elderly woman on her morning walk in the southwest valley.

Devion Teague, 24, is charged with open murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary and burglary of a motor vehicle after police say he shot and killed Hester Johnson early Tuesday morning during an attempted robbery.

According to a police report, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department dispatch received a call around 5:47 a.m. about a woman being shot at Rochelle Avenue and Halo Hollyhock Street. When police arrived, Johnson was located with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATCH | Here's the full initial briefing from LVMPD:

FULL BRIEFING: Street robbery leads to fatal shooting, LVMPD searching for suspect

The surviving victim, who was walking with Johnson, told police they stopped to take a break on the northeast corner of Rochelle Avenue and Hollyhock Street when the suspect approached them and "demanded their belongings at gunpoint."

According to the report, the surviving victim told police that Johnson was hard of hearing and said "What?" to the suspect before they shot Johnson one time in the chest.

Police said the suspect grabbed Johnson's satchel that contained her cell phone, a water bottle and keys. The report states that "in fear of also being shot," the surviving victim handed over her belongings.

LVMPD said detectives recovered surveillance video from the area, which captured the shooting. According to the report, the suspect walked east on Rochelle Avenue and approached both victims. "Almost immediately the suspect shot Johnson who fell to the ground," the report states.

Police said the suspect could be seen on surveillance video taking items from Johnson as she lay on the ground, and it captured the surviving victim handing over items to the suspect.

According to the report, more surveillance video showed the suspect arriving in the area of the shooting around 5:43 a.m. in an Audi, which police later determined to be reported stolen on Tuesday and last seen by the registered owner on Monday. After the shooting, the Audi was seen leaving the area "at a high rate of speed."

The report states that detectives located the vehicle just before 11:30 a.m., abandoned in an alley "approximately 400 feet from the registered owner's address." Police said historical location data from the Audi revealed the vehicle was in the area of the shooting when it took place.

Police said in the report that the vehicle was later determined to be reported stolen by the suspect's wife, who said she left the keys in her car on the dashboard on Monday night.

"Due to the suspicious nature of the stolen vehicle police report, coupled with the vehicle being in the area of the murder, and that Teague matched the description of the suspect, detectives began looking into Teague for possibly being the suspect involved in the homicide," the report states.

Police said that phone records for Teague show his phone was in the area of the deadly shooting when it occurred.

Teague was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.