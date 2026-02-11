'Rhino Tranq' detected in Las Vegas illicit drug supply

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Medetomidine, also known as "rhino tranq," has been found in the local illicit drug supply, according to the Southern Nevada Health District, in a news release sent to Channel 13.

The Health District has confirmed five positive samples since July 1, 2025, making up less than 1% of all samples collected since Sept. 2024.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, medetomidine is a veterinary sedative that is similar to xylazine ("tranq"), which is 100 to 200 times more potent than xylazine. It can cause longer-lasting sedation. low heart rate and more severe withdrawal symptoms

Medetomidine is not an opioid but has been combined with fentanyl.

“The detection of medetomidine in our local illicit drug supply is a serious and evolving public health concern,” said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer for the Health District. “This potent veterinary sedative—often mixed with opioids like fentanyl—can cause profound sedation and unpredictable effects, increasing the risk of severe harm or death. We are urging residents and health care providers to stay informed, access community overdose prevention resources, and seek help immediately if they suspect exposure.”

Clark County overdose surveillance data from September 2024 to August 2025 shows a 50% increase in fentanyl deaths and an increase of almost 42% in methamphetamine-involved deaths. As of now, medetomidine has not been implicated in any overdose death in Clark County.

Medetomine causes profound sedation but can lead to low blood pressure, slowed heart rate, dizziness, extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea, blurred vision and confusion. It is not an opioid, and naloxone (Narcan) will not reverse the effects of a medetomidine overdose.

If someone is overdosing drug containing medetomidine, a person may still be sedated after naloxone is administered. It's important to check that the person is taking a breath every five seconds and does not appear pale, gray or blue. Call 911 immediately.

To learn more about medetomidine, go to Medetomidine Fast Facts. People who are using substances, or their loved ones, can obtain more information about support and resources from the Southern Nevada Health District Post Overdose Team.

