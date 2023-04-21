Rex's Law passes unanimously through Nevada Senate, heads to Assembly

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bill that would bring tougher sentences for reckless drivers in Nevada passed unanimously through the Nevada Senate on Thursday.

Senate Bill 322 — more commonly known as "Rex's Law" — passed with 21 "Yes" votes and zero "No" votes. The bill will now move to the State Assembly for further approval before heading to Governor Joe Lombardo's desk for the final signature.

The bill was introduced after 13-year-old Rex Patchett was killed by a drunk driver going over 90 mph outside of Jack and Terry Mannion Middle School on March 7, 2022.

His father, James Patchett gave emotional testimony during a work session earlier this month, where he spoke about the bill and the death of Rex.

"I know Senate Bill 322 is not going to bring my son back," Patchett told lawmakers. "Nor will it increase the penalty for the reckless driver who killed my son."

Under the new legislation, offenders would be sentenced to one to six years in prison for going less than 50 mph over the speed limit, and one to 10 years for offenders going over 50 mph above the speed limit. The penalties also extend to those caught speeding in school zones or pedestrian safety zones.