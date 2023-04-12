Father testifies to Nevada lawmakers on 'Rex's Law'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Emotional testimony in Carson City as the Patchett family continues to push lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 322 — also known as "Rex's Law."

The bill aims to strengthen the punishment for reckless driving here in Nevada.

"Now I know the Senate Bill 322 is not going to bring my son back. Nor will it increase the penalty for the reckless driver who killed my son," Jason Patchett told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Patchett shared an emotional testimony to the Senate Committee about the tragic loss of his son Rex, after the 13-year-old was killed by a reckless driver while walking home from school in Henderson last year.

The family hopes Rex can keep living on with a new senate bill called "Rex's Law" that would increase minimum and maximum sentences for reckless drivers.

"Police determine upon losing control of his vehicle that the defendant was operating his vehicle at an approximate speed of 97.42 mph," said Patchett. "Yes, 97.42 mph in front of a middle school."

Currently, convicted reckless drivers are only sentenced to spend one to six years in prison. However, some drivers are eligible for probation after only serving two years behind bars. The bill is looking to increase punishments by up to 20 years.

"The choice to drive 97 mph in a 35 mph zone in front of a school in a high residential neighborhood at a time a day that children are present all while 100 percent stone-cold sober in complete in control of one's decision making and one's ability must also be similar if not equally punished," said Patchett.

Supporters of the bill say something must be done.

"There are just too many deaths on our roadways," said Jeff Rogan.

"No family should have to endure what the Patchett family has endured," said John Jones, Legislative Liaison Clark County District Attorney's Office

"I feel anything we can do to keep our roadways safer is the right thing," said Washoe County Sheriff's Office Jason Walker.

There was no opposition to the bill during Tuesday's hearing. It still has a long road ahead, having to pass through committees the Senate, and the Assembly before Governor Joe Lombardo can sign it into law.