'Rex's Law' passes in Nevada Senate, increases penalties for reckless driving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Senate Bill known as "Rex's Law" passed in the Nevada Senate on Thursday.

The bill — inspired by the tragic passing of 13-year-old Rex Patchett in 2022 — will extend sentences for reckless driving that results in substantial bodily harm or death.

The penalty would be increased to a minimum of 10-20 years with an additional 7 years if the crime is in a school or construction zone.

Senator Jeff Stone, the bill's sponsor, thanked the Patchett family after the bill was passed.

"Thanks to the Patchett family for flying up here to give tremendous value to their son's life to ensure no other family has to endure the crisis and horrible issue of losing a child to a heinous crime like this," he said in the session. "I just want to let the committee know, today would have been Rex Patchett's 15th birthday. So, I don't know if this is by coincidence or by divine intervention, I'd like to think it was the latter."