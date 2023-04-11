Watch Now
'Rex's Law,' aiming to increase time for reckless driving, to be heard by Senate Committee

One year after Rex Patchett was hit and killed by a car going more than 90 mph in a school zone, legislators seek to hike penalties for reckless driving causing death. Sean DeLancey reports.
Rex Patchett
Posted at 9:51 PM, Apr 10, 2023
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — A bill hoping to increase consequences for reckless driving will be heard by a Nevada Senate Committee Tuesday.

Currently, the penalty is one to six years behind bars for the crime. If the bill, also known as "Rex's Law" passes, the penalty would increase to a minimum of 10 to 20 years with a possible addition of 7 years if the crime was committed in a school or construction zone.

The legislation was introduced after 13-year-old Rex Patchett was killed by a reckless driver while walking home from school in Henderson in 2022.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson says he's in full support as the Patchett family pushes for change.

"We need to do something," said Jason Patchett, Rex's father. "I mean, that's the message because what we're doing now is not working."

Rex's father, Jason Patchett has been spearheading this effort with the help of lawmakers.

"Through thick or thin, if this does not pass in this session, I'm here again in two years," he said. "My story never goes away. My tragedy never goes away."

He will be at Tuesday's hearing in Carson City.

