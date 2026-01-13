Respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Here's what you can do to stay healthy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 41 states, including Nevada, are now experiencing "high" or "very high" flu activity according to the latest data. Local health officials report a dramatic spike in hospitalizations as multiple respiratory viruses spread simultaneously throughout Southern Nevada.

The Southern Nevada Health District's respiratory diseases dashboard shows hospitalizations have jumped from 38 to 64 patients in just two weeks — a 68% increase in Clark County alone. Emergency rooms are reporting increased patient volumes as families struggle with illnesses that seem to last longer than typical seasonal bugs.

"I have a lot of phlegm in my throat, my chest… real bad body aches. We've went to urgent care three or four times," said Donald Bates, a Las Vegas resident whose family has been battling the illness.

Bates described how the sickness spread through his family.

"It moves from family member to family member every time," Bates said.

Dr. Ketan Patel, emergency department medical director at University Medical Center, explained that several respiratory viruses are circulating simultaneously, creating a perfect storm for widespread illness.

"We've seen increased numbers of all respiratory illnesses, in particular flu, rhinovirus, and a few other things… through December, end of December, and now going into the first weeks of January as well," Patel said.

This flu season is peaking later than usual, driven by colder weather, holiday gatherings, travel, and children returning to school after winter break. At UMC, the impact is measurable.

"We're seeing almost 20 to 25 patients more… that's about a 10% increase," Patel said.

While Patel emphasized the situation isn't panic-worthy, he stressed the importance of taking symptoms seriously, particularly for vulnerable populations.

"Vulnerable populations — your elderly, people who are immunocompromised — they can have more severe disease," Patel said.

The doctor noted that evolving viruses may be causing more intense symptoms than in previous seasons. He recommends getting vaccinated, staying home when sick, and seeking medical care if symptoms worsen, especially breathing difficulties.

For Bates, the severity of this season's illness was unmistakable.

"Oh, it was bad. It was bad. It made you to where you just wanted to curl up in the bed," Bates said.

How can you keep yourself safe during the flu season?

If it seems like more people around you are getting sick right now, health officials say Southern Nevada is experiencing a typical seasonal rise in flu cases — not a spike — but they're still urging people to take precautions.

The Southern Nevada Health District tracks flu, COVID and RSV activity every respiratory season. Officials say cases are increasing as expected this time of year, but flu numbers are actually slightly lower than last year and following the same seasonal pattern.

Health officials say flu season usually peaks between January and February. While the trend is normal, the flu can still lead to serious illness, including hospitalizations, especially for seniors and people with underlying health conditions.

"We have proven methods to help keep ourselves safe, right? So we all know that vaccinations can help with reducing severity of the flu, it can also help with preventing somebody from getting the flu," said Dr. Roseanne Sugay, medical epidemiologist with the Southern Nevada Health District.

Sugay emphasized basic prevention methods remain effective.

"And it really just the basic hygiene methods, right? Covering your coughs and sneezes, making sure you do a whole lot of good hand washing, staying away from people if they're ill, or if you are also experiencing illness, staying away from others to help prevent spread of respiratory diseases," Sugay said.

Doctors say symptoms of flu, COVID and RSV can be very similar, making it hard to tell the difference without testing. Health officials say it's not too late to get vaccinated and remind people that pharmacies and clinics across the valley are offering flu shots.

