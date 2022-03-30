Watch
Resident from Hawaii scores $1.3 million jackpot at California Hotel and Casino

Posted at 7:18 PM, Mar 29, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a press release, Michelle from Hawaii hit a more than $1.3 million jackpot at California Hotel and Casino playing Wheel of Fortune slots on March 28.

The press release continues saying the lucky guest was playing on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine on Monday at approximately 11:30 a.m. After making a $5 bet, the winner scored a progressive jackpot totaling $1,316,725.

This is the third Wheel of Fortune jackpot that has been won by a Hawaiian resident at a Boyd Gaming downtown Las Vegas property this year.

On January 21, a guest from Hawaii won a more than $1.1 million jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino after playing a $5 spin on a Wheel of Fortune Super Times Pay 2x 3x 4x 5x slot machine. Another Hawaii resident hit a more than $275,000 progressive jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Deluxe Triple Stars at Fremont on February 22.

