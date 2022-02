LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky Hawaii resident hit a $275,000 progressive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Boyd Gaming representatives say the gambler hit the $275,717 jackpot at about 12:30 a.m. while playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the Fremont hotel-casino.

The winner, who requested to remain anonymous, was playing on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Deluxe Triple Stars slot machine with a $1.25 wager.