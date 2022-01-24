$1.1M Wheel of Fortune slot jackpot hits at Fremont Hotel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another Las Vegas visitor became Vegas' latest millionaire.

A lucky guest from Hawai’i hit a $1.1 million jackpot at the Fremont hotel-casino downtown while playing a Wheel of Fortune shot machine on Jan. 21.

The player, who was staying at the California hotel-casino, cashed in the $1,100,986 jackpot just after playing the $5 machine for about 10 minutes, according to Boyd Gaming.

The winner requested to remain anonymous.