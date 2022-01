HENDERSON (KTNV) — A lucky gambler turned a $5 bet into more than $127,000 at a local casino over the weekend.

Green Valley Ranch representatives say a guest hit a $127,122 progressive jackpot while wagering $5.

The slot player hit the jackpot on a Lightning Link machine on Jan. 8.