Slot player hits $388K Wheel of Fortune jackpot at 4 Queens Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky slot player has joined the long list of Wheel of Fortune jackpot winners.

Representatives with the 4 Queens hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas shared on their social media page about the recent jackpot.

$388,327.05!!! to Mary from Catoosa Oklahoma on a Wheel of Fortune quarter machine. Congratulations Mary!!! pic.twitter.com/6inx14bOXs — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) November 29, 2021

Mary, who was visiting Las Vegas from Oklahoma, was able to hit the $388,327.05 jackpot while playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

Earlier this year, a lucky gambler hit a $1.5 million jackpot while playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the Venetian Las Vegas.