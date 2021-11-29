Watch
Slot player hits $388K Wheel of Fortune jackpot at 4 Queens Las Vegas

4 Queens hotel-casino <br/>
Posted at 10:50 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 13:50:19-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky slot player has joined the long list of Wheel of Fortune jackpot winners.

Representatives with the 4 Queens hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas shared on their social media page about the recent jackpot.

Mary, who was visiting Las Vegas from Oklahoma, was able to hit the $388,327.05 jackpot while playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

Earlier this year, a lucky gambler hit a $1.5 million jackpot while playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the Venetian Las Vegas.

