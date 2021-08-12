Watch
Lucky gambler hits $1.5M jackpot on Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Venetian Las Vegas

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas says a lucky guest turned a $5 bet into more than $1.5 million on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.
Posted at 6:06 AM, Aug 12, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Venetian Resort Las Vegas reports a lucky guest turned a $5 bet into more than $1.5 million on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

The jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens slot machine when the lucky symbols lined up to activate the jackpot.

The resort shared the following on its social media account:

