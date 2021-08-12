Lucky gambler hits $1.5M jackpot on Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Venetian Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Venetian Resort Las Vegas reports a lucky guest turned a $5 bet into more than $1.5 million on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.
The jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens slot machine when the lucky symbols lined up to activate the jackpot.
The resort shared the following on its social media account:
Last night a guest turned a $5 bet into more than $1.5 million! The guest was playing @IGTJackpots's Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens when the lucky Wheel of Fortune symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot for $1,578,584. pic.twitter.com/DCgeqT6rah
— The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (@VenetianVegas) August 11, 2021