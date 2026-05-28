Reports of Primm properties deal 'premature,' family says as July closure looms

PRIMM (KTNV) — Rumors have been swirling about what the future of Primm could look like.

The stateline town was once a booming tourist destination along Interstate 15.

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However, earlier this month, it was announced that multiple Primm properties would be permanently shutting their doors.

That includes Primm Valley Resorts, Buffalo Bill's Resort & Casino, Whiskey Pete's Hotel & Casino, Primm Center and Flying J.

"Like other Nevada community leaders, residents and visitors, we obviously don’t want that to happen," read part of a statement from Cory Clemetson, grandson to Primm founder Ernie Primm and president of Primm South Real Estate Company.

"Since that relatively sudden announcement, we have been working tirelessly to find qualified partners to operate as many of these businesses as possible. We are doing everything in our power to prevent people from losing their jobs – and in many cases, being displaced from their homes at Primm. We appreciate the many potential partners who have expressed varying levels of interest in operating one or more properties at Primm."

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Apparently, recent reports have suggested that such a qualified partner had been found and an agreement reached. However, Clemetson clarified in his statement that these reports were "overstated and premature."

"Our family is currently considering opportunities involving multiple well-established operators that have successfully operated similar hotel-casino properties in Nevada. Rest assured that we will continue to explore all viable options as we work toward the best possible solution, especially for the hundreds of Primm employees and their families dealing with this difficult situation.”

The last day for employees is set for July 4, 2026.

READ the full statement on behalf of the Primm family below: