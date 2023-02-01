Rep. Steven Horsford: US needs to address 'culture of policing' in wake of Tyre Nichols beating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Video showing Memphis police officers brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols has renewed calls for cultural changes to American policing.

The video provoked somber reactions from leaders in the Las Vegas community on Friday, including Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford, who represents Nevada's 4th District.

"He was 80 yards away from his mother's house when he called out 'Mama!' as he was being beaten," Horsford said of Nichols. "No one should have to die in that type of situation, and none of us are safe if these are the types of practices that are happening."

My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols' family as we mourn his loss.



I remain committed to finding legislative solutions to ensure that police officers who use excessive force are held accountable through the criminal legal system. — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) January 28, 2023

Last Congress, the House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to address choke holds and no-knock warrants, but it didn't go anywhere in the Senate.

At the time, qualified immunity for police officers was a point of dispute in the legislation. I asked Horsford whether that issue is something Democrats might be willing to give up in order to move the needle.

FULL INTERVIEW: Congressman says Tyre Nichols' death shows need to address 'culture of policing'

"I'm not going to negotiate in a media interview," Horsford said. "I'm willing to talk to my colleagues about the principles we have to keep our communities safe. And as I said from the beginning of my statement, I support law enforcement. I support giving them the funding and the resources they need. The lion's share of the men and women who are in uniform do an honorable job to keep our communities safe. I want them to have the support they need by rooting out bad practices where they exist, and all of us should agree that's the right thing to do."

As chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Horsford is working toward building bipartisan support for a comprehensive bill to address the culture of policing.

I'm committed to saving lives and preventing crime.



My #BreakTheCycleOfViolenceAct would invest in evidence-backed, community-based violence intervention programs.



In cities across the country, we've seen these programs reduce violence and break the cycle. pic.twitter.com/sooPvxW7Yr — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) January 30, 2023

And as Congress works to come up with that comprehensive bill, Horsford says he wants President Joe Biden to pass executive actions that point to fixing the culture in policing. He says that has been a contributing factor in the violence displayed by some police officers.

"No one should have to die because of bad policing practices," Horsford told KTNV. "And that is why the Congressional Black Caucus is working hard to build bipartisan support for a comprehensive bill on the culture of policing."

In the meantime, Horsford said he wants the president to put the issue front and center, starting with the State of the Union address. He invited Tyre Nichols' parents to attend the address as his guests, and they accepted.