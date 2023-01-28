Video of Tyre Nichols beating met with outrage among Las Vegas community leaders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Videos that show police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols in Memphis earlier this month were met with shock and disgust from community leaders in Las Vegas on Friday.

"I am sickened beyond words to express my horror," Mayor Carolyn Goodman wrote in response to the videos. Others called the actions shown on video "brutal and cruel," "egregious," and inhumane.

MORE REACTION: Protests erupt following release of video showing Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols

Nichols, 29, was sprayed with what appears to be pepper spray, beaten with a baton and kicked in the head after a traffic stop. He died in the hospital three days later, on Jan. 10. He was reportedly returning home from taking pictures at a park when he was pulled over.

RowVaughn Wells, Nichols' mother, said Friday that she could not watch the video in its entirety due to its graphic nature.

“What I’ve heard is very horrific, very horrific. And any of you who have children, please don’t let them see it,” she said.

NICHOLS REMEMBERED: Tyre Nichols remembered as beautiful soul with creative eye

The release of the video prompted local community leaders to express their shock, disgust, and calls for justice.

Attorney General Aaron D. Ford:

"Tonight, the world saw video of unspeakable police brutality that ultimately led to Tyre Nichols' death. Tyre was a devoted son and father to his own 4-year-old little boy. He loved to skateboard and take pictures of the sunset. Tyre had his mother's name tattooed on his arm and ate dinner with her on his meal breaks. He was a person, with dreams, with goals, with aspirations, all of which were taken from him through actions both brutal and cruel — prime examples of what law enforcement must not be. The officers involved failed their community, their humanity and their oaths to society. Law enforcement must listen to the pain of this community, and we must take a firm stand that actions like the ones we saw on video tonight will never be accepted by us. No mother, no child, no family should have to go through what Tyre's family is going through. My prayers are with Tyre's family and the entire city of Memphis as they reckon with their heartbreak." Attorney General Aaron D. Ford

Tyre had his mother’s name tattooed on his arm and ate dinner with her on his meal breaks. He was a person, with dreams, with goals, with aspirations, all of which were taken from him through actions both brutal and cruel – prime examples of what law enforcement must not be.



2/ — Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) January 28, 2023





Quentin Savwoir, branch president of the Las Vegas NAACP:

"The work to advance and expand civil rights persists no matter who the perpetrator is. The death of Tyre Nichols shows us that the problem of policing is foundational in the culture of policing in America. There is a quiet consensus to terminate the lives of Black and Brown men, one that we should all be concerned with. I hope the officers involved in this egregious act are held accountable, but true justice here means taking action and making changes. Changes that beget greater transparency, accountability and justice for families that are mistreated by those entrusted to safeguard our communities." Quentin Savwoir, NAACP Las Vegas branch president

Congressman Steven Horsford (D-NV04):

"My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols' family as we mourn his loss. I remain committed to finding legislative solutions to ensure that police officers who use excessive force are held accountable though the criminal legal system." Congressman Steven Horsford

My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols' family as we mourn his loss.



I remain committed to finding legislative solutions to ensure that police officers who use excessive force are held accountable through the criminal legal system. — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) January 28, 2023

Mayor Carolyn Goodman:

"Regarding Memphis Police video released today: This is the sickest, most revolting act of humanity I have ever seen in my adult lifetime. It is about the essence of man, the failure of society, the failure of family, the failure of law and righteousness. This is not about law enforcement. This is about humanity and the sickness that is part of today. It is intolerable, and must be dealt with, and must not paint others with this sick brush. I am sickened beyond words to express my horror." Mayor Carolyn Goodman

(Part 2)



This is not about law enforcement. This is about humanity and the sickness that is part of today. It is intolerable, and must be dealt with, and must not paint others with this sick brush. I am sickened beyond words to express my horror. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) January 28, 2023

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV):

"Tyre Nichols should be alive and justice needs to be swift. I urge everyone to follow the Nichols' family's calls for peaceful protest." Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

Tyre Nichols should be alive and justice needs to be swift. I urge everyone to follow the Nichols family’s call for peaceful protest. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) January 28, 2023

Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department:

"Sheriff Kevin McMahill and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department extend our sympathies to the family of Tyre Nichols. There is no room in policing for the lack of humanity shown by the five former Memphis police officers. The brutality of Tyre's death and lack of intervention by officers to render aid is unacceptable." Sheriff Kevin McMahill

Congresswoman Susie Lee (D-NV03):

"My heart is with the friends and loved ones of Tyre Nichols. I pray for peace tonight and justice to come." Congresswoman Susie Lee

My heart is with the friends and loved ones of Tyre Nichols. I pray for peace tonight and justice to come. — Congresswoman Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) January 28, 2023

The officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith — were fired and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes.

Scripps News contributed to this report.