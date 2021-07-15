Civil rights attorney Ben Crump involved in Byron Williams lawsuit against Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family of Byron Williams, who died in 2019 after an encounter with Las Vegas police officers, is filing a lawsuit and they will have help from the same attorney who helped George Floyd's family.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump appeared at a press conference on Thursday morning in Las Vegas.

Crump was also involved in the Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and Ahmaud Arberry cases.

A civil lawsuit against the City of Las Vegas and four police officers, on behalf of the family of Byron Williams, is being announced right now in a press conference.

Relatives of Williams and Floyd were also at the press conference and could not hold back tears while talking about Williams' death.

In his last minutes, he is heard saying "I can't breathe" at least 17 times while an officer kneels on his back, which is similar to how Floyd died.

The coroner's office said Williams died from meth intoxication with other medical conditions and prone restraint.

The police officers involved in the incident were not charged with any crime.

However, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did update its policies to underscore field procedures that were in place after the incident.

Patrol officers attempted to stop Williams on Sept. 5, 2019, for riding a bicycle without a light.

He failed to stop and tried to get away on his bike.

The officers caught up with him at an apartment complex near Martin L. King Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

While he was prone out on his stomach, he complained that he could not breathe. Medical was summoned and Williams was later pronounced deceased at Valley Hospital.

Since officers placed Williams’ hands behind his back and placed cuffs on him, that low-level of force, coupled with his death prompted an investigation by the LVMPD Force Investigation Team.

The findings were forwarded to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for review, which determined that “no criminal prosecution of the officer(s) involved in the referenced case is appropriate.”

Separately, the LVMPD’s Critical Incident Review Team reviewed the incident to analyze if there were any issues with the officers’ application of policy, tactics and training.

Their findings led to several changes in the department