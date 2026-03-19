LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sue Wagner, the first woman to become lieutenant governor in Nevada, has died at 86 years old.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-mast tonight in honor of her life and service.

WATCH | Las Vegas community remembers Sue Wagner

Remembering Sue Wagner, the first woman to serve as lieutenant governor in Nevada history

"Sue Wagner was a trailblazer in Nevada history and a dedicated public servant whose impact on our state will be felt for many years. Throughout her career in the legislature, as lieutenant governor, and later on the Nevada Gaming Commission, Sue was committed to serving the people of Nevada. Donna and I extend our condolences to Sue’s loved ones and join Nevadans across the state in honoring her life and legacy," Lombardo said.

I spoke with former Nevada State Senator Helen Foley today about the barriers Wagner broke for women in Nevada.

Foley said Wagner was one of the most courageous people she has known.

Wagner survived a plane crash in 1990 and lived her life suffering from excruciating pain from a broken neck and back from that crash.

Wagner went on to serve as lieutenant governor, winning the race after the crash, before later serving on the Nevada Gaming Commission.

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