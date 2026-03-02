Red Rock Canyon draws large crowds as Las Vegas breaks temperature records

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens flocked to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Sunday to take in the scenery as Las Vegas broke several temperature records this weekend.

Hikers trekking the trails, rock climbers scaling the canyon, and cyclists speeding along the roadway all packed the recreation area.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday's high of 83 degrees nudged past the old 1986 record of 82 degrees, and Sunday broke another record from that same year. February was also the second-warmest February ever recorded, with an average temperature above 58 degrees.

Local News Las Vegas just had its warmest winter on record Geneva Zoltek

Raquel Maciel, a local, was visiting with her aunt from Colorado and said Red Rock Canyon is always on her list when family comes to town.

"Red rocks — the scenery is so unique. I think it's really important to make it a must-see," Maciel said.

Maciel also noted the importance of staying safe in the heat.

"You get dehydrated really fast, so it's important to carry snacks and water," Maciel said.

Local Tricia Stollar said this time of year is her favorite to visit.

"It's fun to come out and see the rock climbers — we usually don't really see them. They're really getting up there today," Stollar said.

Stollar said she was also hoping to spot something else on her visit.

"We're hoping to catch the wildflowers out here," Stollar said.

If you plan to visit Red Rock Canyon in the warm days ahead, make a reservation before you arrive. You can visit Redrockcanyonlv.gov to learn more about how to reserve an entry.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

