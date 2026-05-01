LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas realtor Britney Gaitan claims she was retaliated against when she was removed from her position on the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors' (LVR) board of directors in 2024.

She and her attorney Robert McCoy filed a lawsuit against the association on March 30, claiming it was retaliation after she spoke up about issues she found concerning back in August 2024.

She’s been a member and still is a member of LVR, which she said is crucial to maintaining a good standing in the real estate community in Nevada.

WATCH | Realtor sues LVR for alleged retaliation after removal from the board

Realtor suing Las Vegas Association of Realtors for alleged retaliation after removal from the board

Gaitan said she was on the board back then and was running for the vice president role. She told Channel 13 she believed there was possible election tampering when she got calls the night before the election telling her to “keep campaigning.”

She claimed the former CEO told her she was losing the race.

The lawsuit alleges that LVR’s former CEO logged into the voting system during the election to see the results.It’s something Gaitan said should’ve never happened.

“Being that squeaky wheel I think drove them to want me out,” she told Channel 13.

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Our previous reporting from December 2024 shows that other members involved with the board resigned after Gaitan was removed from her position on it.

For the last nearly two years, Gaitan said she and her few employees that work with her have been dealing with the fallout.

“It’s had a huge impact,” she said. “We immediately had [client] cancellations.”

Plus, she’s seen a decline in revenue coming in, saying it’s “about 33% below what we’re used to making.”

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Channel 13 reached out to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors current president, George Kypreos.

He said via email that the association is aware of the lawsuit and plans to defend itself through the proper legal channels.

But, LVR’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss on April 24, asking for the case to be completely thrown out.

That document claims Gaitan doesn’t “have a legal leg to stand on,” and said that “LVR members utilized their statutory right to vote her in and, later, out of office.”

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Still, Gaitan claims in her lawsuit that policies weren’t properly followed when it came to her removal.

LVR’s response to that in the motion to dismiss said “any policy may be created, edited, or revoked at any time by a simple majority of the board.”

Her lawyer Robert McCoy said these actions were all done in retaliation against his client.

“They tried to destroy her career, and so we were forced to bring this lawsuit to prove that she didn’t do anything wrong,” he said.

Channel 13 will continue to follow this lawsuit as it moves through the court system, as well as the association’s motion to dismiss it completely.

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